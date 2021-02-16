Earnings results for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3900000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.13.

Analyst Opinion on Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Owens Corning in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $110.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.98%. The high price target for OC is $950.00 and the low price target for OC is $45.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 12 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Owens Corning has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $110.60, Owens Corning has a forecasted upside of 29.0% from its current price of $85.75. Owens Corning has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning has a dividend yield of 1.21%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Owens Corning has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Owens Corning is 22.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Owens Corning will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.54% next year. This indicates that Owens Corning will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

In the past three months, Owens Corning insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Owens Corning is held by insiders. 91.23% of the stock of Owens Corning is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC



Earnings for Owens Corning are expected to grow by 24.12% in the coming year, from $4.52 to $5.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Owens Corning is -17.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Owens Corning is -17.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Owens Corning has a PEG Ratio of 1.32. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Owens Corning has a P/B Ratio of 2.00. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

