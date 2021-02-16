Earnings results for Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Park City Group last released its quarterly earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter. Park City Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.8. Park City Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021. Park City Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Park City Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Park City Group.

Dividend Strength: Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group does not currently pay a dividend. Park City Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

In the past three months, Park City Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 43.00% of the stock of Park City Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 29.43% of the stock of Park City Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG



The P/E ratio of Park City Group is 95.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.32. The P/E ratio of Park City Group is 95.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 77.69. Park City Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

