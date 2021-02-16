Earnings results for Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.69.

Passage Bio last issued its earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. Passage Bio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Passage Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Passage Bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.24, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.02%. The high price target for PASG is $35.00 and the low price target for PASG is $2.21. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Passage Bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.24, Passage Bio has a forecasted upside of 19.0% from its current price of $21.21. Passage Bio has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio does not currently pay a dividend. Passage Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

In the past three months, Passage Bio insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $39,013.00 in company stock. 67.59% of the stock of Passage Bio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG



Earnings for Passage Bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.76) to ($2.38) per share.

