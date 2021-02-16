Earnings results for Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pegasystems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $137.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.36%. The high price target for PEGA is $160.00 and the low price target for PEGA is $116.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pegasystems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.93, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $137.38, Pegasystems has a forecasted downside of 6.4% from its current price of $146.71. Pegasystems has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems has a dividend yield of 0.08%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pegasystems has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

In the past three months, Pegasystems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,250,913.00 in company stock. 51.89% of the stock of Pegasystems is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 47.90% of the stock of Pegasystems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA



Earnings for Pegasystems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.21) to ($0.95) per share. The P/E ratio of Pegasystems is -181.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pegasystems is -181.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pegasystems has a P/B Ratio of 21.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

