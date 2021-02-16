Earnings results for Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Performance Shipping Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Performance Shipping last posted its earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $9.54 million during the quarter. Performance Shipping has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Performance Shipping has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Dividend Strength: Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Performance Shipping is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.24%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Performance Shipping does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

In the past three months, Performance Shipping insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG



