Earnings results for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Q2 in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $107.47, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.26%. The high price target for QTWO is $140.00 and the low price target for QTWO is $92.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 does not currently pay a dividend. Q2 does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

In the past three months, Q2 insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $28,528,537.00 in company stock. Only 9.00% of the stock of Q2 is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)



Earnings for Q2 are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.83) to ($0.60) per share. The P/E ratio of Q2 is -63.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Q2 is -63.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Q2 has a P/B Ratio of 18.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

