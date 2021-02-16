Earnings results for Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.5699999999999998. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.25.

Analyst Opinion on Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Regal Beloit in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $116.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.53%. The high price target for RBC is $150.00 and the low price target for RBC is $87.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Regal Beloit has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $116.67, Regal Beloit has a forecasted downside of 9.5% from its current price of $128.95. Regal Beloit has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit has a dividend yield of 0.93%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Regal Beloit has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Regal Beloit is 21.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Regal Beloit will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.94% next year. This indicates that Regal Beloit will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

In the past three months, Regal Beloit insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $50,177.00 in company stock. Only 0.69% of the stock of Regal Beloit is held by insiders. 93.08% of the stock of Regal Beloit is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC



Earnings for Regal Beloit are expected to grow by 20.11% in the coming year, from $5.57 to $6.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Regal Beloit is 29.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.38. The P/E ratio of Regal Beloit is 29.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 44.36. Regal Beloit has a PEG Ratio of 2.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Regal Beloit has a P/B Ratio of 2.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here