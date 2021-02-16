Earnings results for Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.7.

Royalty Pharma last released its earnings data on November 14th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $538 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.54 million. Royalty Pharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Royalty Pharma has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021. Royalty Pharma will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Royalty Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.12%. The high price target for RPRX is $56.00 and the low price target for RPRX is $47.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Royalty Pharma has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.88, Royalty Pharma has a forecasted upside of 8.1% from its current price of $47.98. Royalty Pharma has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma has a dividend yield of 1.25%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Royalty Pharma has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Royalty Pharma will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.30% next year. This indicates that Royalty Pharma will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

In the past three months, Royalty Pharma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $320,662,116.00 in company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Royalty Pharma is held by insiders. 40.85% of the stock of Royalty Pharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX



Earnings for Royalty Pharma are expected to grow by 10.25% in the coming year, from $2.44 to $2.69 per share. Royalty Pharma has a PEG Ratio of 1.94. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

