Earnings results for SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

SciPlay last posted its earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business earned $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.64 million. SciPlay has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. SciPlay has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SciPlay in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.06, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.83%. The high price target for SCPL is $22.50 and the low price target for SCPL is $11.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SciPlay has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.06, SciPlay has a forecasted downside of 21.8% from its current price of $20.54. SciPlay has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay does not currently pay a dividend. SciPlay does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

In the past three months, SciPlay insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.16% of the stock of SciPlay is held by insiders. Only 15.94% of the stock of SciPlay is held by institutions.

Earnings for SciPlay are expected to grow by 14.74% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $1.09 per share. The P/E ratio of SciPlay is 23.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.32. The P/E ratio of SciPlay is 23.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 49.11. SciPlay has a PEG Ratio of 1.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SciPlay has a P/B Ratio of 9.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

