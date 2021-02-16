Earnings results for Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $98.77.

Analyst Opinion on Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Seaboard.

Dividend Strength: Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard has a dividend yield of 0.28%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Seaboard does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

In the past three months, Seaboard insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 78.10% of the stock of Seaboard is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 17.48% of the stock of Seaboard is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB



The P/E ratio of Seaboard is 19.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Seaboard is 19.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.68. Seaboard has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

