Earnings results for SFL (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Corporation Ltd is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

SFL last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.04 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. SFL has generated $1.09 earnings per share over the last year. SFL has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on SFL (NYSE:SFL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SFL in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.04, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.56%. The high price target for SFL is $14.70 and the low price target for SFL is $8.50. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SFL has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.04, SFL has a forecasted upside of 43.6% from its current price of $7.69. SFL has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SFL (NYSE:SFL)

SFL is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.19%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. SFL does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of SFL is 55.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, SFL will have a dividend payout ratio of 122.45% in the coming year. This indicates that SFL may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SFL (NYSE:SFL)

In the past three months, SFL insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.71% of the stock of SFL is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SFL (NYSE:SFL



Earnings for SFL are expected to decrease by -66.44% in the coming year, from $1.46 to $0.49 per share. The P/E ratio of SFL is -23.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SFL is -23.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SFL has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here