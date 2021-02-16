Earnings results for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 20 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

29 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shopify in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1,110.15, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.73%. The high price target for SHOP is $1,650.00 and the low price target for SHOP is $400.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 15 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Shopify has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.41, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 15 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1,110.15, Shopify has a forecasted downside of 23.7% from its current price of $1,455.49. Shopify has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Shopify does not currently pay a dividend. Shopify does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Shopify insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 56.89% of the stock of Shopify is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Shopify are expected to decrease by -34.23% in the coming year, from $1.49 to $0.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Shopify is 927.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.37. The P/E ratio of Shopify is 927.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 77.73. Shopify has a PEG Ratio of 37.63. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Shopify has a P/B Ratio of 56.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

