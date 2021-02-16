Earnings results for Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sibanye Stillwater in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.82%. The high price target for SBSW is $20.00 and the low price target for SBSW is $14.75. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sibanye Stillwater has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.38, Sibanye Stillwater has a forecasted downside of 2.8% from its current price of $17.88. Sibanye Stillwater has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater has a dividend yield of 0.56%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sibanye Stillwater does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Sibanye Stillwater is 1,000.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Sibanye Stillwater will have a dividend payout ratio of 2.84% next year. This indicates that Sibanye Stillwater will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

In the past three months, Sibanye Stillwater insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.05% of the stock of Sibanye Stillwater is held by insiders. Only 10.73% of the stock of Sibanye Stillwater is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW



Earnings for Sibanye Stillwater are expected to grow by 66.04% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $3.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Sibanye Stillwater is 1,788.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Sibanye Stillwater is 1,788.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.14. Sibanye Stillwater has a P/B Ratio of 5.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

