Earnings results for Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82.

Analyst Opinion on Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sleep Number in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 38.98%. The high price target for SNBR is $120.00 and the low price target for SNBR is $18.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sleep Number has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.20, Sleep Number has a forecasted downside of 39.0% from its current price of $129.79. Sleep Number has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number does not currently pay a dividend. Sleep Number does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

In the past three months, Sleep Number insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,603,783.00 in company stock. Only 6.00% of the stock of Sleep Number is held by insiders. 94.32% of the stock of Sleep Number is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR



Earnings for Sleep Number are expected to grow by 6.08% in the coming year, from $4.11 to $4.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Sleep Number is 36.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Sleep Number is 36.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 49.11. Sleep Number has a PEG Ratio of 1.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

