Earnings results for Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Solitario Zinc last posted its earnings results on November 10th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Solitario Zinc has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Solitario Zinc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Solitario Zinc in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $0.90, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.41%. The high price target for XPL is $0.90 and the low price target for XPL is $0.90. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Solitario Zinc has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $0.90, Solitario Zinc has a forecasted downside of 4.4% from its current price of $0.94. Solitario Zinc has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc does not currently pay a dividend. Solitario Zinc does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

In the past three months, Solitario Zinc insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL



