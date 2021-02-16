Earnings results for Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.13.

Analyst Opinion on Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stamps.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $194.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.81%. The high price target for STMP is $300.00 and the low price target for STMP is $110.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Stamps.com has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Stamps.com has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com does not currently pay a dividend. Stamps.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

In the past three months, Stamps.com insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $16,054,670.00 in company stock. Only 9.62% of the stock of Stamps.com is held by insiders. 88.19% of the stock of Stamps.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)



Earnings for Stamps.com are expected to decrease by -37.25% in the coming year, from $9.10 to $5.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Stamps.com is 34.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.38. The P/E ratio of Stamps.com is 34.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.32. Stamps.com has a P/B Ratio of 7.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

