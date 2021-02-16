Earnings results for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1.

Analyst Opinion on Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sun Communities in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $155.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.17%. The high price target for SUI is $170.00 and the low price target for SUI is $139.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sun Communities has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $155.00, Sun Communities has a forecasted upside of 4.2% from its current price of $148.79. Sun Communities has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities pays a meaningful dividend of 2.12%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sun Communities has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sun Communities is 64.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sun Communities will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.86% next year. This indicates that Sun Communities will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

In the past three months, Sun Communities insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $134,595.00 in company stock. Only 2.72% of the stock of Sun Communities is held by insiders. 85.95% of the stock of Sun Communities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI



Earnings for Sun Communities are expected to grow by 14.29% in the coming year, from $5.04 to $5.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Sun Communities is 94.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Sun Communities is 94.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. Sun Communities has a PEG Ratio of 3.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sun Communities has a P/B Ratio of 3.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

