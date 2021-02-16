Earnings results for Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

Analyst Opinion on Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sunoco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.43%. The high price target for SUN is $35.00 and the low price target for SUN is $25.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sunoco has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.88, Sunoco has a forecasted downside of 5.4% from its current price of $31.59. Sunoco has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.45%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Sunoco has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sunoco is 145.37%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Sunoco will have a dividend payout ratio of 87.30% in the coming year. This indicates that Sunoco may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

In the past three months, Sunoco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.13% of the stock of Sunoco is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN



Earnings for Sunoco are expected to grow by 45.95% in the coming year, from $2.59 to $3.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Sunoco is 20.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Sunoco is 20.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 28.48. Sunoco has a P/B Ratio of 4.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

