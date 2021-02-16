Earnings results for SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Analyst Opinion on SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SunPower in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.36, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 55.10%. The high price target for SPWR is $35.00 and the low price target for SPWR is $9.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SunPower has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower does not currently pay a dividend. SunPower does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

In the past three months, SunPower insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.11% of the stock of SunPower is held by insiders. 45.92% of the stock of SunPower is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR



Earnings for SunPower are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to $0.24 per share. The P/E ratio of SunPower is 134.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.38. The P/E ratio of SunPower is 134.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 28.48. SunPower has a P/B Ratio of 383.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

