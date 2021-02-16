Earnings results for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Synopsys last posted its earnings data on December 1st, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Its revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has generated $4.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.6. Synopsys has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021. Synopsys will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Synopsys in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $245.62, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.91%. The high price target for SNPS is $310.00 and the low price target for SNPS is $160.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Synopsys has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $245.62, Synopsys has a forecasted downside of 15.9% from its current price of $292.09. Synopsys has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Synopsys does not currently pay a dividend. Synopsys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Synopsys insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,413,503.00 in company stock. Only 1.84% of the stock of Synopsys is held by insiders. 86.11% of the stock of Synopsys is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Synopsys are expected to grow by 6.58% in the coming year, from $4.41 to $4.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Synopsys is 68.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.37. The P/E ratio of Synopsys is 68.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 77.73. Synopsys has a PEG Ratio of 5.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Synopsys has a P/B Ratio of 9.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

