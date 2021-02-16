Earnings results for Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC)

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Analyst Opinion on Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Taiwan Liposome in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 103.18%. The high price target for TLC is $12.00 and the low price target for TLC is $11.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Taiwan Liposome has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, Taiwan Liposome has a forecasted upside of 103.2% from its current price of $5.66. Taiwan Liposome has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC)

Taiwan Liposome does not currently pay a dividend. Taiwan Liposome does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC)

In the past three months, Taiwan Liposome insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.22% of the stock of Taiwan Liposome is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC



Earnings for Taiwan Liposome are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.92) per share. The P/E ratio of Taiwan Liposome is -7.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Taiwan Liposome is -7.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Taiwan Liposome has a P/B Ratio of 8.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

