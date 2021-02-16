Earnings results for Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Analyst Opinion on Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tenaris in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.02, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.62%. The high price target for TS is $25.00 and the low price target for TS is $7.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Tenaris has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.07, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.02, Tenaris has a forecasted downside of 13.6% from its current price of $17.39. Tenaris has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris pays a meaningful dividend of 1.61%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tenaris does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Tenaris is 22.22%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Tenaris will have a dividend payout ratio of 155.56% in the coming year. This indicates that Tenaris may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

In the past three months, Tenaris insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of Tenaris is held by insiders. Only 11.07% of the stock of Tenaris is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tenaris (NYSE:TS



Earnings for Tenaris are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Tenaris is -17.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tenaris is -17.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tenaris has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here