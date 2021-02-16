Earnings results for The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

The Alkaline Water last released its quarterly earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 million. The Alkaline Water has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Alkaline Water in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for The Alkaline Water.

Dividend Strength: The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER)

The Alkaline Water does not currently pay a dividend. The Alkaline Water does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER)

In the past three months, The Alkaline Water insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER



More latest stories: here