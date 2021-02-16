Earnings results for The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.24.

Analyst Opinion on The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Boston Beer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $925.10, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.74%. The high price target for SAM is $1,400.00 and the low price target for SAM is $625.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Boston Beer has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $925.10, The Boston Beer has a forecasted downside of 20.7% from its current price of $1,167.13. The Boston Beer has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer does not currently pay a dividend. The Boston Beer does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

In the past three months, The Boston Beer insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $41,954,550.00 in company stock. Only 29.10% of the stock of The Boston Beer is held by insiders. 68.82% of the stock of The Boston Beer is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM



Earnings for The Boston Beer are expected to grow by 51.69% in the coming year, from $15.34 to $23.27 per share. The P/E ratio of The Boston Beer is 83.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of The Boston Beer is 83.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.68. The Boston Beer has a P/B Ratio of 19.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here