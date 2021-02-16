Earnings results for The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

Mosaic Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

Analyst Opinion on The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Mosaic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.31, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.78%. The high price target for MOS is $35.00 and the low price target for MOS is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Mosaic has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.31, The Mosaic has a forecasted downside of 23.8% from its current price of $29.27. The Mosaic has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic has a dividend yield of 0.68%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Mosaic does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of The Mosaic is 105.26%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, The Mosaic will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.89% next year. This indicates that The Mosaic will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

In the past three months, The Mosaic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.48% of the stock of The Mosaic is held by insiders. 69.82% of the stock of The Mosaic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS



Earnings for The Mosaic are expected to grow by 206.38% in the coming year, from $0.47 to $1.44 per share. The P/E ratio of The Mosaic is -10.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Mosaic is -10.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Mosaic has a PEG Ratio of 2.79. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Mosaic has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here