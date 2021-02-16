Earnings results for Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Analyst Opinion on Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tronox in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 40.80%. The high price target for TROX is $16.00 and the low price target for TROX is $5.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox has a dividend yield of 1.51%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tronox does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Tronox is 59.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tronox will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.90% next year. This indicates that Tronox will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

In the past three months, Tronox insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Tronox is held by insiders. 54.25% of the stock of Tronox is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tronox (NYSE:TROX



Earnings for Tronox are expected to grow by 152.83% in the coming year, from $0.53 to $1.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Tronox is 2.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Tronox is 2.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.14. Tronox has a P/B Ratio of 2.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

