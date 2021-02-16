Earnings results for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

Analyst Opinion on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Twilio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $380.91, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.49%. The high price target for TWLO is $550.00 and the low price target for TWLO is $125.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 21 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio does not currently pay a dividend. Twilio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

In the past three months, Twilio insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $61,385,607.00 in company stock. Only 6.68% of the stock of Twilio is held by insiders. 82.51% of the stock of Twilio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO



Earnings for Twilio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.50) to ($2.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Twilio is -153.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Twilio is -153.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Twilio has a P/B Ratio of 14.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

