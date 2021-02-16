Earnings results for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Analyst Opinion on UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UFP Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.60 The high price target for UFPI is $66.00 and the low price target for UFPI is $40.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

UFP Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.60, UFP Industries has a forecasted upside of ? from its current price of $0.00. UFP Industries has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries has a dividend yield of 0.80%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. UFP Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of UFP Industries is 17.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, UFP Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.11% next year. This indicates that UFP Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

In the past three months, UFP Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.03% of the stock of UFP Industries is held by insiders. 79.40% of the stock of UFP Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI



Earnings for UFP Industries are expected to decrease by -12.89% in the coming year, from $3.80 to $3.31 per share. The P/E ratio of UFP Industries is 17.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of UFP Industries is 17.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.77.

