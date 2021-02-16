Earnings results for Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6600000000000001.

Analyst Opinion on Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Valmont Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $139.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 38.22%. The high price target for VMI is $153.00 and the low price target for VMI is $125.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Valmont Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $139.00, Valmont Industries has a forecasted downside of 38.2% from its current price of $225.00. Valmont Industries has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries has a dividend yield of 0.80%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Valmont Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Valmont Industries is 25.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Valmont Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.29% next year. This indicates that Valmont Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

In the past three months, Valmont Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $265,363.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Valmont Industries is held by insiders. 85.25% of the stock of Valmont Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI



Earnings for Valmont Industries are expected to grow by 14.01% in the coming year, from $7.78 to $8.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Valmont Industries is 34.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Valmont Industries is 34.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 44.36. Valmont Industries has a P/B Ratio of 4.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

