Earnings results for Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC)

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.9.

Village Bank and Trust Financial last announced its earnings data on November 13th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0. Village Bank and Trust Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC)

Dividend Strength: Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC)

Village Bank and Trust Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Village Bank and Trust Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC)

In the past three months, Village Bank and Trust Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $161,633.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 10.45% of the stock of Village Bank and Trust Financial is held by insiders. Only 8.29% of the stock of Village Bank and Trust Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC



The P/E ratio of Village Bank and Trust Financial is 8.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.32. The P/E ratio of Village Bank and Trust Financial is 8.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here