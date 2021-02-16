Earnings results for Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02.

Vital Farms last issued its earnings results on November 10th, 2020. The reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. Vital Farms has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Vital Farms has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vital Farms in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.36%. The high price target for VITL is $47.00 and the low price target for VITL is $35.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms does not currently pay a dividend. Vital Farms does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

In the past three months, Vital Farms insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $361,486.00 in company stock. Only 31.25% of the stock of Vital Farms is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL



Earnings for Vital Farms are expected to decrease by -78.26% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.05 per share.

