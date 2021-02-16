How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

By
mastockdipradhe
-
0
621
Stock candle stick chart with two trend line channels showing triangle price pattern, also with moving average lines, slow stochastic, macd and rsi indicators. Selected focus.

Earnings results for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

Analyst Opinion on Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Waste Connections in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $111.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.47%. The high price target for WCN is $124.00 and the low price target for WCN is $94.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Waste Connections has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $111.75, Waste Connections has a forecasted upside of 12.5% from its current price of $99.36. Waste Connections has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections has a dividend yield of 0.62%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Waste Connections has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Waste Connections is 22.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Waste Connections will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.09% next year. This indicates that Waste Connections will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

In the past three months, Waste Connections insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $214,704.00 in company stock. Only 0.30% of the stock of Waste Connections is held by insiders. 80.77% of the stock of Waste Connections is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN

Earnings for Waste Connections are expected to grow by 17.60% in the coming year, from $2.50 to $2.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Waste Connections is 127.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.38. The P/E ratio of Waste Connections is 127.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 33.22. Waste Connections has a PEG Ratio of 4.95. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Waste Connections has a P/B Ratio of 3.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here