Earnings results for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Analyst Opinion on Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Weingarten Realty Investors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.36%. The high price target for WRI is $50.00 and the low price target for WRI is $19.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors pays a meaningful dividend of 2.83%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Weingarten Realty Investors does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Weingarten Realty Investors is 34.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Weingarten Realty Investors will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.56% next year. This indicates that Weingarten Realty Investors will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

In the past three months, Weingarten Realty Investors insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.30% of the stock of Weingarten Realty Investors is held by insiders. 81.80% of the stock of Weingarten Realty Investors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI



Earnings for Weingarten Realty Investors are expected to grow by 10.98% in the coming year, from $1.64 to $1.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Weingarten Realty Investors is 13.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Weingarten Realty Investors is 13.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. Weingarten Realty Investors has a PEG Ratio of 4.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Weingarten Realty Investors has a P/B Ratio of 1.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

