Earnings results for Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.67.

Westwater Resources last released its quarterly earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Westwater Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Westwater Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021. Westwater Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Dividend Strength: Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Westwater Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

In the past three months, Westwater Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.65% of the stock of Westwater Resources is held by insiders. Only 0.72% of the stock of Westwater Resources is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR



The P/E ratio of Westwater Resources is -3.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Westwater Resources is -3.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Westwater Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

