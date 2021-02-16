Earnings results for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Analyst Opinion on Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wingstop in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $155.36, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.05%. The high price target for WING is $187.00 and the low price target for WING is $105.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Wingstop has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.76, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $155.36, Wingstop has a forecasted downside of 9.0% from its current price of $170.81. Wingstop has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop has a dividend yield of 0.33%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Wingstop has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Wingstop is 76.71%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Wingstop will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.84% next year. This indicates that Wingstop will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

In the past three months, Wingstop insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Wingstop is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING



Earnings for Wingstop are expected to grow by 17.46% in the coming year, from $1.26 to $1.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Wingstop is 177.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.38 and the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.32. Wingstop has a PEG Ratio of 8.49. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

