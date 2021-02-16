Earnings results for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Wix.com last released its quarterly earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business earned $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. Its revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Wix.com has generated ($0.99) earnings per share over the last year. Wix.com has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021. Wix.com will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wix.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $297.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.73%. The high price target for WIX is $363.00 and the low price target for WIX is $148.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Wix.com has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.94, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $297.88, Wix.com has a forecasted upside of 1.7% from its current price of $292.81. Wix.com has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com does not currently pay a dividend. Wix.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

In the past three months, Wix.com insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 91.71% of the stock of Wix.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX



Earnings for Wix.com are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.20) to ($2.59) per share. The P/E ratio of Wix.com is -113.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Wix.com is -113.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Wix.com has a P/B Ratio of 70.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

