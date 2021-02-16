Earnings results for Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

Analyst Opinion on Workiva (NYSE:WK)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Workiva in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $74.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 31.62%. The high price target for WK is $88.00 and the low price target for WK is $52.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Workiva has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $74.25, Workiva has a forecasted downside of 31.6% from its current price of $108.59. Workiva has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva does not currently pay a dividend. Workiva does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Workiva (NYSE:WK)

In the past three months, Workiva insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,063,940.00 in company stock. Only 14.95% of the stock of Workiva is held by insiders. 64.13% of the stock of Workiva is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Workiva (NYSE:WK



Earnings for Workiva are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.19) to ($1.12) per share. The P/E ratio of Workiva is -82.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Workiva is -82.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Workiva has a P/B Ratio of 77.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

