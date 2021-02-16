Earnings results for WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

WVS Financial last issued its earnings data on November 13th, 2020. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $1.45 million during the quarter. WVS Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. WVS Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC)

Dividend Strength: WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.64%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. WVS Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC)

In the past three months, WVS Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.00% of the stock of WVS Financial is held by insiders. Only 26.02% of the stock of WVS Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC



The P/E ratio of WVS Financial is 9.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.32. The P/E ratio of WVS Financial is 9.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. WVS Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

