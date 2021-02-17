Earnings results for Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.7.

Acutus Medical last released its earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Acutus Medical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Acutus Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acutus Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.36%. The high price target for AFIB is $40.00 and the low price target for AFIB is $30.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Acutus Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.75, Acutus Medical has a forecasted upside of 43.4% from its current price of $24.24. Acutus Medical has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Acutus Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

In the past three months, Acutus Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 69.56% of the stock of Acutus Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB



Earnings for Acutus Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($60.02) to ($2.90) per share.

