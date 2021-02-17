Earnings results for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.96.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The company earned $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.40) earnings per share over the last year. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 55.54%. The high price target for AERI is $40.00 and the low price target for AERI is $9.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.36, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 55.5% from its current price of $16.95. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Aerie Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

In the past three months, Aerie Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.72% of the stock of Aerie Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 99.89% of the stock of Aerie Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI



Earnings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.76) to ($2.49) per share. The P/E ratio of Aerie Pharmaceuticals is -4.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aerie Pharmaceuticals is -4.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 4.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

