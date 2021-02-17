Earnings results for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Analyst Opinion on Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Agree Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $74.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.88%. The high price target for ADC is $82.00 and the low price target for ADC is $69.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty pays a meaningful dividend of 3.81%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Agree Realty has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Agree Realty is 80.52%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Agree Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 71.26% next year. This indicates that Agree Realty will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

In the past three months, Agree Realty insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Agree Realty is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC



Earnings for Agree Realty are expected to grow by 8.75% in the coming year, from $3.20 to $3.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Agree Realty is 35.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of Agree Realty is 35.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.33. Agree Realty has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

