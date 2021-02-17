Earnings results for Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.48.

Akouos last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.46. Akouos has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Akouos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Akouos in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 76.85%. The high price target for AKUS is $40.00 and the low price target for AKUS is $24.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos does not currently pay a dividend. Akouos does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

In the past three months, Akouos insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 88.70% of the stock of Akouos is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS



Earnings for Akouos are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.96) to ($1.89) per share.

