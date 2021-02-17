Earnings results for Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Analyst Opinion on Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alliant Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.24%. The high price target for LNT is $65.00 and the low price target for LNT is $53.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Alliant Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.50, Alliant Energy has a forecasted upside of 20.2% from its current price of $47.82. Alliant Energy has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 3.33%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Alliant Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Alliant Energy is 69.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Alliant Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 62.16% next year. This indicates that Alliant Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

In the past three months, Alliant Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.29% of the stock of Alliant Energy is held by insiders. 72.95% of the stock of Alliant Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT



Earnings for Alliant Energy are expected to grow by 6.58% in the coming year, from $2.43 to $2.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Alliant Energy is 17.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Alliant Energy is 17.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 35.19. Alliant Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alliant Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

