Earnings results for Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Ameren last released its quarterly earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The business earned $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has generated $3.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2. Ameren has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, February 18th, 2021. Ameren will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, February 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ameren in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $86.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.56%. The high price target for AEE is $95.00 and the low price target for AEE is $79.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ameren has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $86.14, Ameren has a forecasted upside of 18.6% from its current price of $72.66. Ameren has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren pays a meaningful dividend of 2.81%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ameren has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ameren is 61.49%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ameren will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.64% next year. This indicates that Ameren will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

In the past three months, Ameren insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $491,400.00 in company stock. Only 0.51% of the stock of Ameren is held by insiders. 75.46% of the stock of Ameren is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ameren (NYSE:AEE



Earnings for Ameren are expected to grow by 8.96% in the coming year, from $3.46 to $3.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Ameren is 21.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of Ameren is 21.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 35.45. Ameren has a PEG Ratio of 3.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ameren has a P/B Ratio of 2.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here