Earnings results for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

Analyst Opinion on Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Americold Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.92%. The high price target for COLD is $45.00 and the low price target for COLD is $35.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Americold Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.40, Americold Realty Trust has a forecasted upside of 10.9% from its current price of $35.52. Americold Realty Trust has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.36%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Americold Realty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Americold Realty Trust is 71.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Americold Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.76% next year. This indicates that Americold Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

In the past three months, Americold Realty Trust insiders have bought 99.52% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $335,000.00 in company stock and sold $167,900.00 in company stock. Only 0.42% of the stock of Americold Realty Trust is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD



Earnings for Americold Realty Trust are expected to grow by 14.29% in the coming year, from $1.19 to $1.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Americold Realty Trust is 82.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Americold Realty Trust is 82.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.33. Americold Realty Trust has a PEG Ratio of 3.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Americold Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 3.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here