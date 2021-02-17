Earnings results for AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85.

AMN Healthcare Services last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 10th, 2020. The reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.44 million. Its revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AMN Healthcare Services has generated $3.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.0. AMN Healthcare Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, February 18th, 2021. AMN Healthcare Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AMN Healthcare Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $74.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.77%. The high price target for AMN is $84.00 and the low price target for AMN is $62.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AMN Healthcare Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $74.00, AMN Healthcare Services has a forecasted downside of 5.8% from its current price of $78.53. AMN Healthcare Services has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services does not currently pay a dividend. AMN Healthcare Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

In the past three months, AMN Healthcare Services insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,735,206.00 in company stock. Only 1.35% of the stock of AMN Healthcare Services is held by insiders. 94.61% of the stock of AMN Healthcare Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN



Earnings for AMN Healthcare Services are expected to decrease by -0.30% in the coming year, from $3.31 to $3.30 per share. The P/E ratio of AMN Healthcare Services is 41.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of AMN Healthcare Services is 41.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.41. AMN Healthcare Services has a PEG Ratio of 3.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AMN Healthcare Services has a P/B Ratio of 4.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here