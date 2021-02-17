Earnings results for Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Appian in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.78, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 67.77%. The high price target for APPN is $100.00 and the low price target for APPN is $40.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Appian has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.90, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $71.78, Appian has a forecasted downside of 67.8% from its current price of $222.71. Appian has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian does not currently pay a dividend. Appian does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

In the past three months, Appian insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $104,166,214.00 in company stock. 46.80% of the stock of Appian is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 44.34% of the stock of Appian is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN



Earnings for Appian are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.60) to ($0.72) per share. The P/E ratio of Appian is -404.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Appian is -404.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Appian has a P/B Ratio of 73.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

