Earnings results for Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.15.

Analyst Opinion on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Argo Group International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.53%. The high price target for ARGO is $50.00 and the low price target for ARGO is $39.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International pays a meaningful dividend of 2.78%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Argo Group International does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Argo Group International will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.33% next year. This indicates that Argo Group International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

In the past three months, Argo Group International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.41% of the stock of Argo Group International is held by insiders. 89.37% of the stock of Argo Group International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO



Earnings for Argo Group International are expected to grow by 1,400.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $3.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Argo Group International is -9.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Argo Group International is -9.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Argo Group International has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

