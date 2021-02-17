Earnings results for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.01.

Analyst Opinion on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arista Networks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $281.37, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.70%. The high price target for ANET is $360.00 and the low price target for ANET is $180.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Arista Networks has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $281.37, Arista Networks has a forecasted downside of 11.7% from its current price of $318.66. Arista Networks has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks does not currently pay a dividend. Arista Networks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

In the past three months, Arista Networks insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $78,661,176.00 in company stock. Only 23.77% of the stock of Arista Networks is held by insiders. 61.75% of the stock of Arista Networks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET



Earnings for Arista Networks are expected to grow by 10.97% in the coming year, from $7.66 to $8.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Arista Networks is 35.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of Arista Networks is 35.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 76.93. Arista Networks has a PEG Ratio of 3.91. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Arista Networks has a P/B Ratio of 8.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

