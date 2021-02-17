Earnings results for ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

Analyst Opinion on ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ARMOUR Residential REIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.60%. The high price target for ARR is $12.00 and the low price target for ARR is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ARMOUR Residential REIT has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.83, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a forecasted downside of 18.6% from its current price of $12.08. ARMOUR Residential REIT has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.93%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. ARMOUR Residential REIT has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ARMOUR Residential REIT is 52.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, ARMOUR Residential REIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 80.00% in the coming year. This indicates that ARMOUR Residential REIT may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

In the past three months, ARMOUR Residential REIT insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $903,763.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of ARMOUR Residential REIT is held by insiders. 54.33% of the stock of ARMOUR Residential REIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR



Earnings for ARMOUR Residential REIT are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $1.50 per share. The P/E ratio of ARMOUR Residential REIT is -3.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ARMOUR Residential REIT is -3.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a P/B Ratio of 0.50. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here